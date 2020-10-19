The Pirates scored touchdowns on their first six possessions last Friday night, recovered three fumbles and held visiting Aberdeen to just 143 yards of total offense for a 42-0 district win. It was the fourth shutout this season by West Side (7-0 overall, 3-0 district).
Coming off a great week of practice, “the kids were really in tune,” said West Side head coach Tyson Moser.
“It was amazing tonight,” said Pirates’ center Zeth Groll. “Once we get going, we are hard to stop. ... I really think we can be good, but we need to keep our heads on and not look forward. We need to go a week at a time.” West Side rushed for 293 yards on 28 carries, which equates to more than 10 yards per carry.
“We have a goal every game to have a lot of rushing yards,” Groll said. Moser praised his starting offensive line. Groll is joined in the offensive trenches by Trevyn Hadley, Jaxon England, Aaron Millburn and Easton Henderson.
“That’s what we do, run the ball,” Moser said. “That is our style of football. I thought the offensive line did a good job and opened up some holes. They had a great night. The first half they were blocking extremely well and hard and going to the whistle.”
Six Pirates had carries in the game. Parker Henderson led the way with 125 yards on just four carries and scored a TD. Cristian Plancarte gained 65 yards on five rushes and also found the end zone. Cage Brokens had the most carries with eight, gaining 47 yards and scoring twice. Quarterback Blaize Brown completed 3 of 6 passes for 24 yards and two TDs.
Brown started the scoring with an 8-yard TD toss to Taze Stegelmeier on the first offensive play of the game for the hosts. The short field came courtesy of Bryler Shurtliff, who returned a punt 36 yards after the Tigers started the game by going three-and-out.
The second possession was a bit more challenging as West Side began on its own 39. Three plays later, Plancarte busted free for a 49-yard TD run with some big blocks by linemen downfield.
The Tigers lost their first fumble of the game on the ensuing play, and Easton Henderson came up with it on the Aberdeen 17. Brokens picked up three yards on a fourth-and-two play, then scored from four yards out as the Pirates took a 21-0 lead into the second quarter.
Parker Henderson helped set up the fourth TD of the night when he blasted through a big hole by the offensive line for a 45-yard gain. Brokens powered in from two yards out.
After setting up the fourth TD of the game, Parker Henderson ripped off a 75-yard score, stiff-arming his way free downfield.
West Side made it 42-0 with 4:39 still left in the first half. The Tigers had turned the ball over on downs, giving the Pirates a short field to work with. Brown zipped in a 7-yard TD strike to Shurtliff.
The Pirates did get the ball back just before the break when Aaron Millburn recovered a fumble near midfield. Millburn had four tackles for loss in the game.
West Side’s offense only got the ball three times in the second half, punting twice and running out the clock on the final possession of the game.
As the clock rolled in the fourth quarter, the only question left to answer was whether the Tigers would score. They ate up most of the final period with a 21-play drive that covered 87 yards. Aberdeen converted three fourth-down and two third-down plays during the march. However, it ended on the Pirate 5-yard line when the ball fell on the ground.
For the third time on the night, the West Side defense came up with the loose pigskin. Jacob Stokes recovered the final fumble.
Stegelmeier led the Pirates with 15 tackles, including a sack.