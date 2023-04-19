...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas as well as urban and
small stream flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams. Water over back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 228 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding
due to snowmelt continues across the advisory area, both in
Preston and in other locations across the county.
- Cooler temperatures over the next several days may slow down
snowmelt and runoff, but minor flooding and high water in
creeks, streams, and ditches is likely to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can
do so safely.
&&
Grace Taylor is safe at third base after a Soda Springs player fields the ball but can’t tag her in time.
The Lady Pirates had a busy week with six games. This week will be similar with six games scheduled. They start things off at home today, Wednesday, April 19, against Soda Springs at 4 p.m. as the Cardinals do not yet have a playable field. Bear Lake comes to West Side on Thursday April 20 at 4 p.m. and then West Side heads to Malad for a two day tournament against Teton, Wendell, American Falls and West Jefferson.
“Another big week,” said Coach Lisa Wade. “But we are super excited to be playing and hopefully the weather cooperates!”
The Pirates finished the week at the Glen’s Ferry tournament where they played Challis/Mackey and won 28-5, lost to North Fremont 8-12, lost to Nampa Christian 1-11 and beat New Plymouth 6-3.
“We put up a fight but struggled getting runs in when needed against North Fremont.” said Coach Wade. “Saturday we first played Nampa Christian and weren’t quite ready for them, we started slow with some silly errors. We started to get momentum a little too late, ending with a loss. The last game for the Glenn’s Ferry tournament we played New Plymouth and ended with a win! We always learn so much during these tournaments and seeing other teams! We were able to get some fun team bonding in along with playing softball in some good weather!”
At home against Soda Springs on Apr. 12, West Side was tied 1-1 at the top of the second inning. They held Soda scoreless and plated four runs at the bottom of the inning for a 5-1 lead. The Pirates put the game away in the bottom of the fourth with 11 runs invoking the mercy rule and winning 16-2.
The Pirates could not get any offense going in Malad on Apr. 10. They finished with a 0-11 district loss.
