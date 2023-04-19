Support Local Journalism

The Lady Pirates had a busy week with six games. This week will be similar with six games scheduled. They start things off at home today, Wednesday, April 19, against Soda Springs at 4 p.m. as the Cardinals do not yet have a playable field. Bear Lake comes to West Side on Thursday April 20 at 4 p.m. and then West Side heads to Malad for a two day tournament against Teton, Wendell, American Falls and West Jefferson.

“Another big week,” said Coach Lisa Wade. “But we are super excited to be playing and hopefully the weather cooperates!”


