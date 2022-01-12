The West Side boys completed season sweeps of both their opponents last week with wins over Grace and Firth at home. They open conference play at home against Malad on Thursday, Jan, 13, and Soda Springs on Saturday, Jan. 15. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m. with JV at 6 p.m. The freshmen play Malad at 4 p.m. and Soda at 4:30 p.m.
Soda Springs currently leads the conference at 6-4 but West Side is right there with a 6-5 record as is Aberdeen also at 6-5. Malad is fourth with a 3-10 record and Bear Lake last at 2-7. Despite the stats on paper, conference play is always tough and no team can be counted out.
Again, it was the middle quarters that made the difference. The Pirates picked up 33 of their 48 points in the second and third quarters for a 48-39 victory over visiting Firth on Jan. 7.
Advertisement
Bryler Shurtliff led the team with 19 points, followed by Eli Brown who chipped in 14.
“Thought we played hard the whole time,” Coach Tyler Brown said. “Missed too many free throws. Need to work on that, but I was pleased with the effort.”
Story continues below video
The Pirates made 7 of 17 free throws as the charity stripe continued to be a weak point for West Side.
On Jan. 5 West Side defeated Grace, one of 1A’s top programs, 44-37. The strength of their middle quarters where they scored 28 points was too much for the Grizzlies.
Shurtliff was key for the Pirates with 17 points. Eli Brown added 11 and Blaize Brown and Ryker Love seven each.
“Thought we played hard,” said Brown. “Missed some shots and free throws but did enough to win against a good Grace team. Played Eli a little more tonight and he was the spark off the bench, hitting three big threes. Still have to get better, but it’s nice to get a win to start the new year.”