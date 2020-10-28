The Lady Pirates are going to state after a second place finish in the district tournament. They will play Valley at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Buhl High School. Bear Lake is ranked number one while Melba, Nampa Christian, and West Jefferson are going to be great competitive teams.
After beating Bear Lake early in the season West Side couldn’t quite gather enough momentum to overcome them in the district tournament.
The Lady Pirates lost their opening match to the Bears 22-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-22, 11-15 on Oct. 19 “It was an incredible game. My girls fought hard.” said Coach Melinda Royer.
They turned around and beat Malad in three: 25-19, 25-18, 25-17, securing a state bid and moving to the district championship round.
On Oct. 21, the Pirates had another shot at the Bears but had to win twice to secure the title. West Side took it all the way to five sets but Bear Lake prevailed 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 18-25, 15-13 ending West Side’s hopes for that title.
“We came up short but my girls played well and played as a team,” Royer said. “I was very proud of my four seniors and the leadership they showed. We are going to prepare for state next weekend.”