The West Side boys basketball team traveled to Firth on Dec. 22, where they battled for a 50-39 victory. The Pirates are at home tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. against Marsh Valley. They also host Grace on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
It was a slow start for the Pirates with just eight points in the first quarter and eleven in the second, but a 17-point third quarter helped them secure the win. Bryler Shurtliff was responsible for eight of those and led the team with 18 in the game.
Down the stretch, West Side was consistent enough at the stripe with 9 of 12 to keep Firth at bay. Only five of their points in the quarter came from baskets.
It was a good win for us,” said Coach Tyler Brown. “We haven’t won very many times at Firth throughout the years. I thought we played pretty good defense and made some big shots when Firth made some runs. It’s always good to get a win going into the break.”
Ryan Lemmon added 13 points, Easton Henderson and Blaise Brown six apiece, Brenton Noreen and Ryker Love three each and Jaxon England one.