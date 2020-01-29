The Pirates return home this week after splitting a couple of road games. They host Malad on Thursday, Jan. 30 and travel to Soda on Saturday Feb. 1. Both games begin at 7 p.m. Malad is currently top in the district and Soda Springs is at the bottom.
West Side bounced back from their loss to Marsh Valley with a win over Firth on Jan. 25. The Pirates led 8-7, at the end of the first quarter and 16-15, at the half, but a slow start in the third put them behind 25-30, to start the fourth.
A 16-point fourth quarter gave West Side enough to pull ahead and win the non-conference game, 41-39.
Isaac Frankman led with 18 points, Ryan Beckstead added six, Connor Nielsen, Blaize Brown and Bryler Shurtliff five each and Jaxson Moser two.
After leading 17-10, at the end of the first quarter and 29-26 at the half the Pirates fell to Marsh Valley 65-61.
A lapse in the third quarter put West Side down by four and they were unable to retake the lead.
Bryler Shurtliff was key for the team with 19 points and Beckstead followed with 14. Frankman added 11, Brown nine, Nielsen four, Headworth three and Henderson one.