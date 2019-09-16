The Pirates will be celebrating Homecoming this Week and will host the Ririe Bulldog's Friday.
The Pirate offense put the first points on the board making a statement only two minutes into the game. Then a Pirate punt error gave Marsh Valley the ball on their own 30 yard line. The Eagles capitalized to take the lead 6 - 8. The Pirates answered with a two-minute touch down drive on their next possession, 12 - 8.
Pirate defense forced an Eagle fumble and their offense added another six with a 26-yard pass to Reeder and a 18-yard pass to Brown increasing their advantage 18 - 8.
The West Side special teams get into the action bringing down the Eagle punter on his own one-yard line and Beckstead scored on a QB keeper, taking the score to 26 - 8.
Pirate defense forced two additional Eagle turnovers in the second half holding Marsh Valley scoreless while their offense continued to show their strength adding two more scoring drives and the Pirates glide past the Eagles 40 - 8.
"I was pleased with the way our team bounced back from a tough loss" stated Head Coach Tyson Moser. "We controlled the line of scrimmage all night. We finally forced some turnovers and our young players continue to improve.