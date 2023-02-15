Support Local Journalism

The West Side boys finished the regular season with a win on the road against Aberdeen. They traveled to Aberdeen on Feb. 14, looking for a sweet Valentine’s Day victory to open the 2A District 5 tournament (score unavailable at press time). They split their games with Aberdeen in the regular season and both were tight games. The Tigers will be hot to avenge their home loss on senior night against West Side. Win or lose, the Pirates will play Bear Lake or Soda Springs on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the higher seed gym at 7 p.m. in Game 4 (loser) or Game 5 (winner). The winner of Game 4 plays on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. in the higher seed gym. The winner of Game 5 awaits the winner of the Saturday game and plays at a neutral site on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. for the district title. A second title game will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, if needed. 

A 14-12 lead in the first half melted away in the second and the Pirates found themselves down 20-29 at the half in Aberdeen on Feb. 7. After the break West Side came out strong and retook the lead making it 35-33 going into the fourth. Their momentum continued down the stretch. Leading 43-39 with one minute to go Colby Bowles makes the first of two free throws to make it 44-39 before fouling out in the next play. Eli Brown stepped up to the stripe with 45 seconds left and made the first but missed the second. Dylan Ralphs made one of two shots on a technical foul and Parker Moser and Brown each picked up another point at the line to win 48-46. A three point basketa free throw and another bucket in the final minute were not enough for Aberdeen as the Pirates made just enough foul shots to keep them at bay. 


