...THE AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY HAS BEEN LIFTED...
Air quality is forecast to improve significantly across the area.
Therefore the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has
cancelled the Air Quality Advisory.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Malad, Preston,
Thatcher, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun
Valley, and Galena.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
The West Side boys finished the regular season with a win on the road against Aberdeen. They traveledto Aberdeenon Feb. 14,looking for a sweet Valentine’s Day victory to open the 2A District 5 tournament (score unavailable at press time). They split their games with Aberdeen in the regular season and both were tight games.The Tigers will be hot to avenge their home loss on senior night against West Side. Win or lose, the Pirateswill play Bear Lake or Soda Springs on Thursday, Feb. 16,at thehigher seedgym at 7 p.m. in Game 4(loser)or Game 5(winner). The winner of Game 4 plays on Saturday, Feb.18 at 7 p.m. in thehigher seedgym. The winner of Game 5 awaits the winner ofthe Saturday game and plays at a neutral site on Tuesday, Feb. 21,at 7 p.m. for the district title. A second title game will be held Wednesday,Feb. 22,if needed.
A 14-12 lead in the first half melted away in the second and the Pirates found themselves down 20-29 at the half in Aberdeen on Feb. 7. Afterthe break West Side came out strong and retook theleadmaking it 35-33 going into the fourth.Their momentum continued down the stretch. Leading 43-39 with one minute to go Colby Bowles makes the first of twofree throwsto make it 44-39 before fouling out in the next play. Eli Brown stepped up to thestripewith 45 seconds left and madethe first but missed the second. DylanRalphs made one of two shotson a technical foul andParker Moserand Brown each picked up another point at the line to win48-46. Athree pointbasket, a free throwand another bucket in the final minute were not enough for Aberdeen as the Piratesmade just enough foul shots to keep them at bay.
Ralphs led the team with 11 points followed by Brown and Robinson at nine each, Moser with seven, Cash Wade with six, Ivan Campbell with fourand Colby Bowles with two.
