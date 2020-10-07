The Preston Junior High teams traveled to the Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds in Blackfoot on Oct. 2m for the Snake River Invitational. The Preston girls finished first out of the 15 teams in the field. The top three teams were Preston 49, Soda Springs 91, and Taylorview from Idaho Falls with 107.
Payce Jones was first for the Indians with a time of 10:10. Lucy Barton was third 10:20, Myah Atchley sixth (10:25), Ashely Scott 14th (10:41), Teneley Kirkbride 31st (11:04), Corin Leffler 36th (11:08), and Danka Shumway 40th ( 11:11).
“The Preston girls have finished first place in every meet this season and were impressive in one of the biggest meets of the season,” Coach Tyler Jones said.
The boys finished 6th overall with 151 points. The top three were Rocky Mountain 81, Rigby 90 and Taylorview with 109 points. The top runner for Preston was Jake Schumann was 7th overall with a time of 9:37, Noah Conrad 11th (9:41), Rhett Schumann 13th (9:46), Ryan Burnett 54th (10:44), Khai Jeppsen was 103rd (11:33).