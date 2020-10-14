Preston Junior High’s track team competed in the Bob Conley invite on Oct. 8, in Pocatello. The girls finished first overall with 23 points. Eagle Rock was second with 69 points. The team will compete in the PHS home meet at the annual Preston Invite today, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m. at the Preston Golf and Country Club.
Lucy Barton led the team with a second place finish and a time of 12:09. Myah Atchley was third (12:23), Bethany Moore fourth (12:28), Payce Jones sixth (12:30), Ashely Scott eighth (12:43), Corin Leffler 11th (12:51), and Teneley Kirkbride 16th (13:12).
“The girls have been impressive this season taking first place overall as a team in all of their meets,” said Coach Tyler Jones.
The boys also ran well finishing second overall with 53 points. Eagle Rock was first with 50 points.
Jake Schumann was third overall with a time of 11:13 to lead the way for Preston. Noah Conrad was 4th (11:15), Rhett Schumann was 7th (11:20), Brooks Campbell was 21st (12:31), Ryan Burnett 23rd (12:31), Khai Jeppsen was 37th (13:21) and Stryker Barrett was 61st (14:28).