The Preston Junior High harriers ended their season with first place finishes at the Preston Invite on Oct 14. Three teams competed in the meet.
The Preston girls were first with a perfect score of 15. Myah Atchley was first overall with a time of 10:17. Lucy Barton was second (10:19), Payce Jones third (10:23), Bethany Moore fourth (10:24), Ashely Scott fifth (10:41), Teneley Kirkbride eighth (11:04), Corin Leffler ninth (11:04), and Brooke Barrett 10th (11:07). They finished first overall in all eight of their meets this season.
The boys also took first with 33 points and West Side was second with 42 points. Jake Schumann finished first overall with a time of 9:37. Noah Conrad was third (9:43), Rhett Schumann was fourth (9:54), Ryan Burnett 10th (11:05), Daylin Leffler 15th (11:36), Khai Jeppsen 17th (11:43), Stryker Barrett 18th (11:57), and Brooks Campbell 20th (12:09).
“The Junior High Teams had a great season,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “They really improved throughout the season.”