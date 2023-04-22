...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 132 PM MDT, Local law enforcement and emergency management
personnel reported that minor flooding due to snowmelt
continues across the advisory area. Many fields have standing
water, creeks and streams are running high, and a few back
roads are affected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emigration Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
A team of seventh and eighth graders from Preston Junior High brought home $3,500 in prize money from a recent science challenge sponsored by Thermo Fisher.
The prize will be used to fund other science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities at PJH.
The competition took place at South Cache Middle School in Hyrum, Utah, on Thursday, March 16. The challenge was to move a ping pong ball 36 inches in 10 seconds using only K-nex pieces. They presented their projects to three sets of judges along with a lengthy oral presentation and a question/answer period, said their coach, Camille Jensen, a science teacher at the school.
Members of Jensen's team were Kendra Terry, Porter Curr, Nic Gilbert, Isaac Gilbert, Sterling Fellows and Bridger Smith.
Science teacher Janel Boehme coached a 5th/6th grade team that actually competed against in the 7th/8th grade category due to a mix-up by the organizers. Despite being younger than the other competitors, they placed fifth.
“I knew we would be OK competing at the higher level,” said Boehme.
Members of Boehme's team were Aeisha Beckstead, Kinnley Robertson, Audrey Bostwick, Kasen Jensen, Ryker Smith and Morgan Meek.
