Preston Junior High’s science bowl teams competed in the Southeastern Idaho Science Bowl competition in Idaho Falls on March 3.

The PJH teams placed second and fifth, respectively, at the quiz-bowl tournament sponsored by Idaho National Laboratory and the US Department of Energy of Science. The event welcomed schools from throughout southeastern Idaho, with the winner traveling to Washington, D.C. in April for the National Science Bowl tournament.


