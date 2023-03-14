Preston Junior High’s science bowl teams competed in the Southeastern Idaho Science Bowl competition in Idaho Falls on March 3.
The PJH teams placed second and fifth, respectively, at the quiz-bowl tournament sponsored by Idaho National Laboratory and the US Department of Energy of Science. The event welcomed schools from throughout southeastern Idaho, with the winner traveling to Washington, D.C. in April for the National Science Bowl tournament.
“Our team not only had a vast knowledge of science, which was definitely portrayed by being undefeated until the final round, but they showed what true teamwork should be,” said Coach Camille Jenson, a science teacher at PJH. “They motivated and cheered one another on, they respected each other, and they always shook hands with the opposing teams.”
Students from sixth, seventh, and eighth grades prepared daily for the tournament during their FLEX period at school. Practices started in January and were designed to mimic real tournaments as students answered questions from various STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).
“It was a lot of fun,” said Lincoln Palmer, an eighth grader and team captain. “The best part was answering tough questions and working together as a team to find the right answers.”
Coach Janel Boehme, a PJH sixth-grade science teacher, said that participating in the event makes a name for PJH math and science programs and “shows that we have very dedicated teachers in those two departments that care about students leaving their classes with the knowledge and skill base to compete and be successful.”
Additionally, two PJH students received the “Coaches Choice All-Around Regional Award,” a top honor given to stand-out students of the tournament as voted by coaches from all participating schools. Eighth grader Jaxxie Robinson-Johnson and sixth-grader Kinsley Riter received the awards.
