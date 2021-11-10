On the morning of Nov. 4, Terry Robinette and copilot Matt Wise had no plans to stop in Preston. But despite extensive preflight planning which predetermines flight routes, destinations, weather conditions, and fuel requirements, things did not quite go as planned.
They departed South Valley Regional (U42) airport near West Jordan, Utah for a routine flight into Idaho and usually enjoy stopping at McCarley Field (U02) in Blackfoot to visit the FBO and refuel. That morning U02 showed that the fuel pumps were down and Malad (KLMD) was chosen as an alternative.
“After over flying the field in Blackfoot, ATC (air traffic control) had us turn to our return course and climb to 12,000 feet,” Robinette said. “Once within distance of Malad we began our descent to land at the field. At that time we’re looking to obtain weather conditions and all information related to the field. My Foreflight aviation program on my iPad is reporting no information. That’s OK, conditions everywhere are VFR, clear skies. When Matt and I are within visual distance of the runway, we realized there is no runway. The entire field is covered with low-level fog. We’re OK for now we — have minimum fuel requirements to fly to an alternate field. Preston (U10) is only 18 miles away and they have fuel.”
Though Preston was reporting a NOTAM (notice to airman) that the field was closed, Robinette’s Foreflight did not pick up the information.
“It happens, not a perfect system,” he said. “So we climb to get over the ridge, and then begin our descent into Preston. Lining up to land on the runway, oh my gosh — the field is closed with construction vehicles everywhere resurfacing the runway. We cannot land.”
With approximately 6-7 gallons of fuel remaining and Logan’s airport 19 miles away, there was nowhere close enough for the plane to reach before running out of fuel.
“If I head to Logan I stand a good chance of running out of fuel and landing without power,” said Robinette. “It’s time to set this plane down now while I have a choice. Landing on roads are not always a good option, power lines, telephone poles, mailboxes, and cars. The last thing I want to do this beautiful day is get into a wrestling with a vehicle. There’s a beautiful agricultural field right next to the airport. Nice spot for a soft field landing. Matt and I perform flawlessly and the plane comes to rest in the field.”
After landing, Robinette called 911 to notify them not to send EMS and to notify the police department. Soon police vehicles and airport authorities arrived to assist Robinette and Wise. They loaded up empty fuel containers and drove the pilots to the Preston airport.
They then towed the plane to the road where it was refueled and prepared Industrial Park Road to be a runway. A sign and anything else that might interfere with the takeoff were removed, and both ends of the road were blocked to incoming traffic.
“The people of Preston were amazing,” said Robinette. “The police took us to the airport to get additional fuel for our plane. Airport authorities filled our three empty gas cans and helped us tow our plane out of the field. The police calculated the distance of road we could use, and Matt took to figuring out our short field distance requirement. Others helped move a trailer and sign. We had full use of the 50-wide industrial road. We preflighted and did a run-up on our plane — let’s fly. Take off was beautiful. We were so excited to be airborne. We made a quick return to say “Thank You Preston,” and over flew our farmer’s field on our way home.
“I will be returning as Preston will be a favorite of mine. It will always have very special memories. I would like to take this time to thank the Preston Police, airport staff, and all others that helped us get back in the air. Thank you!”