The Preston City Council meeting on Mar. 28 began with a comment from Mayor Keller noting some of the accomplishments of Preston such as being named one of the top 10 safest cities in Idaho, having a 1.2% unemployment rate and one of the lowest poverty rates in the state at 10.4 percent. He applauded all those working to make these things happen, including the citizens of Preston.
After the approval of the consent calendar Colter Hollingshead, representing Keller & Associates, reported on the progress of the wastewater treatment plant. He told the council that they plan to submit the final design by the end of April which meets the compliance schedule. Bidding is expected to begin in June/July and work should start in the fall.
Alyna Ohling, the Community engagement director of CAPSA and case worker Maren Miller came forward to discuss some of the statistics of sexual assault and mental health in the area. They asked the council members to sign a poster supporting those who come forward about sexual abuse in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Mayor Keller also signed two proclamations approved by the council. One proclaimed Apr 2-8, 2022 Week Of The Young Child focusing on early education and the other proclaimed April 2022 Fair Housing Month in honor of the 54th anniversary of the Title 8 Fair Housing Act.
Amanda Collins presented a playground bid for Craner Field in the amount of $150,000, which is covered by a grant, from BCI Burke. There were three bids total and one was disqualified. The bid was approved and the playground is expected to be completed this year before winter.
A special use permit was discussed and eventually approved for Larry Checketts at 295 S. 4th West to build and operate an auto body repair shop.
Business licenses were approved for Jackie Thorne/Lucas Thorne at 310 North 2nd East (Jalepeno Jacq’s), Bradley J. Wall at 278 Valley View Dr (Aluminum Creations), Derek & Janet Nalder at 592 West 4th South (Spring Pest and Lawn) and Kenneth Horsch, Michael Ashton, Mike Branson, Jace Heyrend and Ciaden Brassington all of whom will be doing door to door sales for Idaho Falls business Reve Exteriors, LLC.
Due to parking concerns a request for a business license by Heather Swanepoel at 12 North State (Rinse Bath & Body) was referred to the Planning & Zoning.
Dan Garner, who is running for House of Representatives District 28, introduced himself to the council and invited their questions.