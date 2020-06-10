Joel and Jeanine Webb practiced with the Angels on Friday, June 5, a team of boys registered for the coach pitch baseball program sponsored by Preston City. It was their second practice in anticipation of their first game next week. They disinfect the equipment after practice and have started later in the year than usual, but other than that, they are focusing on playing ball instead of the coronavirus.
Kaylee Macinanti is happy her son can participate.
"It's good for the kids to be out here. We are rebuilding our immune systems. We've reintroduced him to a couple groups of kids," she said.