Restoration of the 131-year-old Oneida Stake Academy continues to move forward.
“Thanks to the generous donations of several organizations and many individuals, the OSAF is able to put in plumbing roughage, connecting water and sewer to city lines, and complete the cement floor in the basement which will allow us to rough in an HVAC system. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation{/span},” said Oneida Stake Academy Foundation chair, Alexis Beckstead.
Major contributors for that phase of construction are the George S. & Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, which provided $80,000, Larry H. Miller Family, which provided $20,000, Nathan Hale, Jr. who provided $20,000, Carl Bingham who provided $5,000, Kim Wilson who provided $5,000, Keith Porter who provided $4,200, Valley Implement which provided $1,500, Jeff Baxter who gave $1,000 and Bob and Claudia Erickson who provided $1,000.
Dominion Energy recently provided $4,000 to the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation for drain and electrical tape repair on the building.
“Dominion Energy is happy to participate in the restoration of the Oneida Stake Academy. Its rich history of providing education to generations of children living in Southeast Idaho – made necessary by religious discrimination more than a century ago – speaks to our company’s belief that diversity is a strength,” said Don Porter of Dominion Energy. “The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation contributes to many community causes each year.”
Northwest Credit Union (NCU) also helped with that project with a $2,000 donation. NCU is a champion of local projects, having donated $13 million to communities throughout the Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington area it covers.
“We like to be here locally and help the communities,” said Michael Mills of the Preston NCU office.
The OSA building, located at 90 E. Oneida, is being restored as a historically rich community center. It will be open to the public as soon as the board is able to raise enough funds to meet the requirements of the insurance policy. One of those would be an elevator, which is the next project the foundation is seeking funds to install.
“We have really missed being able to bring people into the building where they never fail to enjoy that experience,” said board member, Cindy Harris. “We encourage the alumni of Preston High School to participate in our Class Competition.”
{span}The graduating class that donates the most ($100,000 minimum) will be able to hold all their remaining reunions at the academy building for free. All other classes will be able to hold one reunion there, for free, for each $10,000 raised. Donations may be made at https://www.mightycause.com/event/Osafundraiser{/span}
{span}At present, the Class of 1969 is in the lead with the classes of 1974, 1965, 2002, and 1989 rounding out the top five places in the competition.{/span}
{span}”We appreciate those who have participated in this fun competition,” said Beckstead. “Those donations have played a double role in helping us qualify for some of the above mentioned grants, which means they were worth twice what their amount was.”{/span}
{span}The OSAF recognizes the central role the academy building played in the life of Preston’s early life and role it will again fill. Already, fantastic community events have been held at the building including Heritage Days Festivals and a Harry Potter festival. {/span}
{span}Until the building can be opened to the public again, the OSAF has partnered with the Worm Creek Opera House to offer flic-nics — free family movies projected onto a screen hung on the back of the OSA building. The next showing will be Aug. 5, with live music at 8:30 p.m. and the featured film, “Mulan,” starting at dusk. {/span}
{span}Current members of the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation are Beckstead, Doug Day, Helen Smith, Jeff Call, Cindy Harris, Brandon and John Olsen and Necia Seamons.{/span}