The Preston Indians host Century on Thursday, Jan. 19 and travel to Blackfoot on Friday, Jan. 20. Both are big games for the Indians as they try to bounce back from back to back losses and gain a conference win. The tip-off for both games is at 7:30 p.m. for varsity and 6 p.m. for JV and freshmen.

A 10-point second-half lead was not enough for Preston (11-4, 0-1) against undefeated district rival Pocatello (13-0, 2-0). The Thunder, ranked 2nd in the most recent 4A Coaches Poll, outscored the visiting Indians 19-6 in the fourth quarter and escaped with a 65-60 win.


