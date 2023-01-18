The Preston Indians host Century on Thursday, Jan. 19 and travel to Blackfoot on Friday, Jan. 20. Both are big games for the Indians as they try to bounce back from back to back losses and gain a conference win. The tip-off for both games is at 7:30 p.m. for varsity and 6 p.m. for JV and freshmen.
A 10-point second-half lead was not enough for Preston (11-4, 0-1) against undefeated district rival Pocatello (13-0, 2-0). The Thunder, ranked 2nd in the most recent 4A Coaches Poll, outscored the visiting Indians 19-6 in the fourth quarter and escaped with a 65-60 win.
Poky went on a 16-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. The Thunder held the Indians scoreless for the first five-plus minutes of the final quarter.
Third-ranked Preston got a huge game from post player Tate Hess, who poured in a career-high 27 points. Drew Jones buried four 3-points and finished with 12 points for Preston, which got a trio of treys and 11 points from Will Hamblin.
Future Boise State player Julian Bowie went off for 34 points for Poky, which outscored Preston by nine points from the free throw line. The Indians only knocked down 3 of 9 of their freebies as shaky shooting from the charity stripe continues to hound them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.