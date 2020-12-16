The remodeling of classroom pods in the Oakwood Elementary to regular classrooms with doors has progressed, with one pod completed and another on its way.
The Oakwood was constructed in the early 1970s, an experimental time in which the prevailing thought was that children would learn best in open groups.
Where there are now four classrooms, two offices, a new exit and a small testing room, there was once one huge room with four classes.
That mode of education didn’t last long, as the actual application of popular points of view was quickly determined to be ineffective, said district superintendent Marc Gee.
So, temporary walls were built that allowed for separation of classes, but doors were considered unnecessary. Concerns about student safety changed that line of thought and Preston School District began the process of remodeling last year.
Oakwood had five “pods” of classrooms. Each pod is being remodeled into four classrooms and two to three smaller rooms that will be used for a variety of purposes.
Remodeling the second pod, has gone more quickly than the first one, said district builders, as they have a better idea of how the original construction was done. The original studs being solid and clean of any mold.
“We haven’t found any evidence of mold in any of the remodeling, said district employee, Guy Beazer.
The new classrooms are bright and clean, full of each teacher’s personality and engaged students.
Another change to the school’s layout involves the office. When the third-grade pod is started, the office will be moved into a classroom that shares a wall with the lunchroom and the main hall. The glass wall that separates the lunchroom will be moved further east, into the main hall, so it will stand between the new office and the interior of the school, said Gee. That transformation is expected to take place during the 2021-2022 school year. The district is approaching the project one pod at a time in order to minimize the disruption to teachers and students as the remodel progresses.
Architectural plans for the remodel have been drawn up by Craig Kunz, district maintenance supervisor, and reviewed and approved by the county building inspector. The first pod cost approximately $125,000 to remodel. The second, is costing more due to the increase of building materials, said Gee. The fourth and fifth pods are anticipated to cost more as well because they will include the office space for the fourth and larger square footage for the fifth.
In all, the total amount budgeted for the entire remodel is $775,000 and is expected to be covered by the plant facility levy that was passed in 2014.