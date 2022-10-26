On the night of October 16th, Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to the report of a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of S. State St and E. 4800 S. in Franklin County.
Responding troopers located a 25-year-old bicyclist who was seriously injured and was airlifted for medical attention. Based on the investigation, troopers believed a 2015-2018 Volkswagen Jetta sustained extensive front-end damage when it struck the bicyclist before fleeing the area. ISP requested public assistance to identify and locate the Jetta.
Since the collision, ISP has investigated the incident. Based on tips and evidence, troopers determined the vehicle belonged to 33-year-old Christopher James Ward of Smithfield, Utah. Working with the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for Ward.
This morning, the Smithfield Police Department (Smithfield, Utah) arrested Ward on his outstanding warrant for Felony Leaving the Scene of an Injury Crash (Idaho Criminal Code 18-8007) and Felony Concealment of Evidence (Idaho Criminal Code 18-2603). Ward is currently in the Cache County Jail (Utah) where he awaits extradition to Idaho. His vehicle has been seized and returned to Idaho.
ISP is thankful to the public for providing numerous tips which led to an arrest in this case. Without information from Franklin County, Idaho, and Cache County, Utah residents, troopers could not have solved the case. ISP also received assistance from the Preston Police Department, Idaho Fish and Game, Franklin County Sheriff's Department, and the Smithfield Police Department.
The bicyclist was transferred to a hospital in Utah, where he remains in critical condition. No medical updates will be provided.
If anyone has additional information about this case, please call ISP at (208) 239-9800.
