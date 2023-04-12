...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 3 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches above 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches below 6500 feet.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,
Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs,
Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Police fatally shoot man following high-speed chase near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT — A suspect is dead and two passengers in his car were injured during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon south of Blackfoot, Idaho State Police said.
The shooting ended what had been a lengthy high-speed chase and occurred around 12:50 p.m. on Highway 91 near Interstate 15's South Blackfoot exit.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the shooting but the 36-year-old male suspect from Idaho Falls who was driving the car died and his two adult passengers were injured, Idaho State Police said.
Authorities said they had been searching for the suspect in connection to an earlier case of eluding, kidnapping and aggravated assault.
The chase began after Blackfoot police located the suspect's vehicle at a local hotel around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. As the officers approached the hotel, the suspect sped away in his vehicle with the two passengers and the pursuit ensued.
Bingham County sheriff's deputies and Fort Hall police eventually joined Blackfoot police in the pursuit, which ended when the suspect crashed his car on Highway 91 at the southbound Interstate 15 South Blackfoot Exit on-ramp, state police said.
"As law enforcement approached the suspect, multiple shots were fired and the 36-year-old suspect was struck," state police said in a news release about the incident. Authorities have not yet released any further details on the shooting.
The officers who fired their weapons were with the Bingham County Sheriff's Office and Blackfoot Police Department, authorities said.
Police from several agencies are currently on the scene and have completely shut down Highway 91 from the Interstate 15 South Blackfoot exit to Sand Road.
Multiple ambulances also responded to the incident and an emergency helicopter landed at the scene.
Idaho State Police said Highway 91 south of Blackfoot will remain closed for several hours while authorities investigate the officer-involved shooting and motorists should avoid the area.
The officer-involved shooting ended a lengthy high-speed chase that began at the Blackfoot hotel, traveled west on Highway 39, returned to Blackfoot and ended on Highway 91 with the suspect being killed, state police said.
The names of the deceased suspect and his injured passengers have not been released. Police said they believe the injuries suffered by the passengers are non-life threatening. Both were transported by ambulances to local hospitals. The suspect was also transported via ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
Idaho State Police as well as officers from the Pocatello and Chubbuck police departments also responded to the incident.
State police are leading the investigation into the shooting with help from other local law enforcement agencies.
The names of the officers who shot the suspect will not be released at this time, authorities said.
