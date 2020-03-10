The Preston Police Department is seeking help from anyone who might have been at a viewing or funeral for Jeff Green, in Preston at the Church house at 155 N. 200 W. in Preston, on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7.
During the viewing and then the funeral, at some point, an envelope and condolence cards were taken. A large sum of money that was donated to the family through those cards is now gone.
The Preston Police are asking that if anyone noticed anything or saw anyone walking away with those cards, to please contact them at 208-852-2433.
Donors who contributed to the family by check are requested to contact their bank, to try and cancel the check. If it was cashed, they are requested to get the information from their bank as to where the check was cashed and dates and times and then contact the police department.
Donors are requested to contact the police department so as complete an accounting as possible can be made.
The department has published this notice on facebook, as well. Donors who respond to the request via facebook are asked to do so by direct message so the information is not available in open forum.
Several leads have been supplied to the Preston Police Department, said Chief Dan McCammon, but where the money went has not yet been identified.