Local air quality remains in the unhealthy category for people with heart and lung disease as well as older adults and children. Much of last week and this week have been marked by skies so smoky the mountains on either side of the Franklin County valley have been hidden from view from the center of Preston.
As of Monday, Aug. 24, air quality was classified as “unhealthy” from for not only Franklin County, but Bannock, Bingham, Bear Lake, Caribou, Power and Oneida counties. Much of the smoke was coming from fires to the west — in California, Nevada and Oregon — and from as far north as Canada, explained Nicole Peterson, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
Peterson said a cold front that arrived early Saturday brought strong gusts of wind that pushed some of the smoke out of Southeast Idaho - enough that the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality upgraded Pocatello air quality to “good” on Monday morning, but by 10 a.m., DEQ had downgraded the status.
Peterson said Monday that expected precipitation should help local air quality by diminishing in-state fires still burning in the state’s central mountains.