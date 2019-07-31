The Franklin County Commissioners were updated on the East Oneida project during their July 22 meeting.
The project, which has chewed up inordinate amounts of taxpayer money and resources for well over a decade, has ground to a halt, at least for a year. Sarah Layland, speaking for county road supervisor, Troy Moser, advised the commission that progress on the second hollow of East Oneida has been halted to allow the fill to settle. The project, first conceived years before any of the current commissioners or members of the Preston City Council were in office, was to level the dips in East Oneida.
The individuals who first pursued the project heard the Sirens song of Federal funding, ignorant of the fact that in virtually every case where federal money is committed to a project, there are many strings attached. The county and city have been required to spend many thousands of dollars on the project, with the exact final amounts unknown at this time, and will not be known until the project is finished, sometime in future years. The list of federal requirements is long and extensive, covering almost every aspect of the project. Neither the county nor city can just opt out of the project, and will be required to see it through to the end. But for the next year the project is at a halt, waiting for nature to settle the road base, according to Layland.
On a more uplifting subject, the commissioners heard a report on the status of weed and mosquito control in the county. Aaron Hull and Ashley Seamons, of the county Weed Control Department and Mosquito Abatement department, reported that none of the mosquitos caught in traps in the county have tested positive for West Nile Virus, although several Utah counties have reported the problem.
Sheriff Dave Fryar spoke to the commissioners about the heavy use of the county's fingerprint service. Fingerprints are often required for applicants of government jobs, concealed carry permits and similar needs. Prisoners must also have their fingerprints taken.
Many people from neighboring counties and even Utah have found Franklin County to be the location of choice to be fingerprinted because of smaller crowds and faster service. The demand has placed a burden on the sheriff's department, so a fee will now be charged for some individuals. The service will remain free for residents of Franklin County. Out of county patrons will be charged $10.
Steven Leichty of Rocky Mountain Power gave an extensive presentation to the commissioners regarding the contributions from Rocky Mountain to the citizens, cities, and counties in the Southern Idaho area. The numbers were impressive. The company has 5,938 patrons in the county. It pays $411, 395 in property taxes, donated $60,000 to the Idaho Food Bank and $34,967 in incentives for the county.
The average Idaho customer pays 20 percent less for electricity than the national average. The commissioners were very impressed with the overall presentation, as well as with the good spirit of service that Rocky Mountain Power brings to it’s service area.