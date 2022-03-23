Retired president of the Consolidated Irrigation Company (CIC), Lyle Porter, explained Idaho’s unique water laws and local water history to a group of listeners recently. His speech was sponsored by the Franklin County Historical Society.
Water, like air and sunlight, are essential for life and therefore, belong to no one, said Porter. But under the commerce section of the Constitution of the United States, and that of the State of Idaho, people have the right to manage it.
“We have water rights, not ownership,” said Porter. And in the West, irrigation is the lifeblood of agriculture — which is the basis of most of Idaho’s economy.
Unlike England, where water rights are riparian, or tied to the land along a river or pond, the West has a system in which water can be moved away from its source via irrigation. It was established by the the area’s first settlers, who were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). Often, one of the first “callings” issued by a bishop in a new LDS community was that of a water master, said Porter. “That shows you how important the calling was” in those settlements, he said.
Water was diverted for irrigation first in Utah and Idaho, but because they became states after California and Colorado, those states’ irrigation laws predate water law in Idaho, he said.
Porter said the priorities of Idaho’s water rights are based on prior appropriations (first in time, first in right), water rights staying with owners within the area a water company serves, how much water is available, the season in which the right will be used, point of diversion and place of use.
“Technically, you can’t have a right without land or a use,” he said, nor can water rights be enlarged or speculated. That is one of the reasons the state of Idaho is currently adjudicating the Bear River water system. The process will identify lost, abandoned, enlarged and in-use water rights, some of which are older than the state. Some water rights in Franklin were obtained in 1864; some on the Worm Creek were made in 1871. Idaho became a state in 1890.
Porter also noted that the concept of eminent domain can and has been used in regards to water rights.
“If there is a city running out of water, they will have to pay for it, but they’ll get it,” he said. “Water is considered more important than land and the highest use of water is culinary use.”
Interestingly, said Porter, the CIC manages what is considered to be the most stable water source in the state: Mink Creek. It provides 30-40 percent of the water used in the county. He noted that the mountains and hills surrounding Franklin County are mainly made of limestone, a quality that creates much water storage within the range itself.
Porter is in the process of retiring as the manager of CIC, a position he has held the last 10 years. He has spent almost 30 years working with the Preston Whitney Irrigation Water Company (now CIC), and serving on the company’s board, including as the company’s president. Kirk Iverson has been named the company’s new manager. Easton Fellows has also been hired by the company as an assistant manager. Porter will continue serving on the board of directors until his term is up in two years. Under his management, the company built a hydroelectric plant in Glendale a few years ago.