Val and Marcy Porter, at 250 West First South, Preston, won the 2019 Festival of Lights home decorating contest. They were awarded a grill, grill cover and kit for their efforts.
“The judges had a really hard time this year because there were so many beautiful houses,” said Festival of Lights chairperson Julie Johnson. She also noted that there were several beautifully decorated homes that weren’t entered in the contest.
“We encourage everyone who decorates their home to enter the contest so that they can be included on the map (of decorated homes),” she said. Maps are available online at idahofestivaloflights.org, or the Idaho Festival of Lights Facebook page.
