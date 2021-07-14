Javiera Silva is living her dream. She is a medic in the United States Air Force, looking forward to her first deployment.
It was a dream that was a long time in coming, as she had several obstacles to overcome. The biggest, she said, “was believing that I could do it.”
Silva grew up believing there was a lot she could not do because she was an immigrant. She was nine years old when her father, who had been coming from Mexico to the United States to work for many years, decided it was time to bring his family of seven children from the southern Mexican state of Michoacan on the Pacific coast. They came, two children at a time, and settled in Dayton.
Coming across the border was terrifying, said Silva. She came with her one-year-old brother with their mother who was part of a group of strangers, guided by someone she didn’t know. “We had no idea what we were doing, or where we were going,” she said. It was hot and they traveled at night. Once, someone started yelling and “everyone started running.
“My mom was holding my hand and I was holding my little brother’s hand, and we just ran off to the side. We didn’t know where we were supposed to run. We ended up under a ditch and couldn’t see anyone else in the group.”
Eventually, Silva’s mother decided to start walking and they found another group of people, the leader of which was able to reunite them with their original group. The journey took a day and a night to get from the coast to the border, then two days and nights to cross the border. A scar on Silva’s shin serves as a reminder of running through the night to get to the US, where her older sister and two younger siblings were waiting at an aunt’s house in California. Her father and a friend came from Dayton to pick them up.
But the challenges didn’t end when she crossed the border, said Silva. She and her siblings were bullied. She remembers one specific kid who would push her against the wall and tell her to go back to where she came from. There was a lot she felt she could not do, a lot of dreams unavailable to her, because until her father became a citizen, she was undocumented.
“I felt all I could do was get married,” she said. With that mindset, she accepted marriage at a young age to a man who was abusive. The relationship only eroded her sense of being capable enough to reach her dreams. It also gave her two children to love and to raise, so when she found the strength to leave the abuse behind, her dreams of working in the medical field were abandoned so she could keep food on the table. Silva found employment with Schreibers in Logan — a company that would eventually play a role in helping her to achieve her dream.
Over the next 20 years, Silva found people along the way that helped her believe she could actually pursue her dreams of working in the medical field. Her biggest supporters were her family and her current husband, Gabriel Herrera, as well as good friends, like Jenn Mariscal. She also found a growing desire to serve in the military, because it would not only give her the training she desired, it would be a way to serve the country she has come to love for the many opportunities she says it has provided her.
In 2018, Silva finally decided to see if there she could join the military. Upon investigation, she found she had a few months to join before she was considered too old, and jumped at the chance.
Being accepted as part of the Air Force has been an honor, said Silva. Just being able to say that she is willing to put her life on the line to protect the United States of America is a source of immense pride. “I feel grateful for that feeling,” she said.
“Every time she talks to me about her duties I can see the excitement on her face just by talking about it.” said Laura Silva, a sister-in-law.
“It makes my heart happy that I can serve and be part of something like this,” Javiera said. “If I had been mopping floors, it would have put a smile on my face,” she said. But the military was quick to recognize her aptitude for the medical field, and she loves fulfilling her role of making physical health assessments for military members. “I make sure that they are deployment ready. For now, that means getting them the help they need so they can be cleared of any physical barriers to being deployed.
“If we were deployed, my job would be to take care of the wounded,” she said.
Already, say family members, her service is inspiring others. “She’s an example to the family. All the little kids look up to her. She’s responsible and she’s trying to teach that to her kids,” said her brother, Sergio Silva.
“I guess that’s what a good soldier is — to always be there to serve the country and the people and that’s her,” said Laura. Furthermore, “She is an example to other women to follow their dreams no matter how old you are. If you have the opportunity to do something in life go for it.”
Javiera appreciates the support Schriebers gives her and other enlisted employees. She also appreciates the gratitude others have expressed for her service. And that boy that used to push her up against the wall? The look on his face and the gratitude he expressed for her service when he learned that she is now serving the United States as a member of its military was satisfying, she said.