Powerful winter storm will cause dangerous avalanche conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains today through Saturday evening. In Franklin County, this multi-day storm is expected to bring up to five inches of heavy snowfall and strong winds, creating a rapidly rising avalanche danger. Up to two feet of snow in the higher elevations will fall, with significant drifting from sustained and strong southwest winds.
This storm will bring an abundance of great powder, but it will also create dangerous avalanche conditions in the Bear River Range east of Preston, the Wasatch Mountains, Western Uinta Mountains, and the Manti Skyline.
Avalanches of wind drifted snow, avalanches involving new snow, and dangerous large avalanches failing on a persistent weak layer near the ground, are all possible.
Even small avalanches can be very dangerous in shallow snow conditions because victims can be dragged into rocks or stumps, states the Utah Avalanche Center.
On northerly-facing slopes, a weak layer of sugary snow exists near the ground. This persistent weak layer will allow avalanches to break at the ground, 2-4 feet deep and over areas possibly hundreds of feet wide.
Dangerous avalanches on some slopes can be triggered from a distance, from an adjacent slope, or even from below.
An important checklist for skiing in current conditions are:
• Staying out of backcountry avalanche terrain is the safest option.
• Simply avoid being on or under slopes steeper than about 30 degrees.
• Anyone heading into the backcountry should check the avalanche forecast at utahavalanchecenter.org
• Travel with a partner or partners and make sure everyone in a group has avalanche rescue gear and knows how to use it.
• Avoid steep wind-drifted slopes, especially those facing the north half of the compass.
• Evaluate snow and terrain carefully. Use caution while route finding, and make conservative decisions.
• Cross steep slopes one person at a time, while the rest of the party watches from a safe place.