It was an encouraging ending to the 2023 season opener for Preston’s football team.
Unfortunately for the Indians, it could have potentially been a victorious ending had they not come away empty-handed on two trips inside of Lakeland’s 30-yard line in the opening half.
Preston played better in the second half, but ultimately couldn’t dig itself out of a 17-0 hole as Lakeland prevailed, 17-7, early Friday evening in Butte, Montana. This is the third consecutive year these two 4A programs have opened their season in a non-conference showdown at Montana Tech University.
“You never like to lose, but when all was said and done, I’m more encouraged than discouraged,” Preston head coach Craig Cunningham said. “They scored 14 points against us in the first half (and) we held them to three in the second, so that was encouraging. (Our kids) responded to the adjustments that were made at halftime defensively. We had some young kids step up. … I thought the kids fought hard throughout. They didn’t quit. They gave great effort throughout the entire game from start to finish and once we kind of figured out how to get (defensive) stops (we fared pretty well). That’s on us as coaches. I guess we need to make the adjustments even sooner, but once we figured that out, we were battling them pretty tough, and that’s encouraging because I know that that’s a good (Lakeland) team. Lakeland’s a good team.”
Indeed, Preston struggled to contain Lakeland running back Kage Weil, who had more than 100 yards rushing in the opening half. Weil busted off a 52-yarder midway through the second quarter and scored from 9 yards out shortly thereafter to give the Hawks a 14-0 cushion. Cunningham praised Lakeland’s offensive line, but was very pleased with how his team was able to put the clamps on the Hawks’ rushing attack after halftime.
Lakeland’s only second-half points was a 32-yard field goal by standout Owen Forsman midway through the third quarter. Preston’s Brackin Ward blocked a long field goal attempt by Forsman, who booted all of his kickoffs well into the end zone, in the fourth quarter.
The Hawks nearly shut out the Indians for a second straight year, but Cunningham’s team pieced together an impressive 99-yard drive in the waning minutes of the contest. Quarterback Carter Perry found fellow freshman Kylton Atkinson for a 6-yard scoring pass on the game’s final play from scrimmage.
Perry, Atkinson and offensive tackle Khai Phillips, another freshman, were forced into action due to injuries. Starting signal caller Reggie Larsen exited the game after taking a hit early in the second quarter and did not return.
Larsen completed 5 of 9 passes for 57 yards, plus added 15 yards on three rushing attempts, in just over a quarter. Perry, who is recently cancer free after a courageous battle with Burkitt’s lymphoma, threw for 64 yards on 11 of 21 attempts. He was intercepted twice in the second half.
Senior standout Karson Winder showed his mettled on both sides of the ball for Preston as he rushed for 79 yards on 24 carries, caught four passes for 49 yards and sacked the Lakeland quarterback three times. Cruz Harris, Jaxson Merrill and Zabian Mendoza each chipped in with one sack for the Indians, who got a team-high six tackles from Ward.
Preston, aided by a wealth of Lakeland penalties, moved the ball relatively well in the first half, but was unable to capitalize. The Hawks finished with well more than 100 yards in penalties, including 90 before halftime. On the flip side, the Indians were pretty disciplined on both sides of the ball.
“I was pleased with how disciplined we were, considering it’s the first game of the year,” Cunningham said. “We only had two defensive penalties and I’ll have to check with (offensive coordinator) Craig (Anhder), but I only remember a couple (offensive) penalties and one was on the coach.”
