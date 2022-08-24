It was a first quarter to forget, quite frankly, for the Indians in their season opener, but they refused to fold.
Preston dug itself a 21-0 first-quarter deficit, but made significant strides after that in a 28-0 loss to Lakeland in a non-district football game early Friday evening at Montana Tech University in Butte, Montana.
This is the second time in as many years the two teams have squared off at Montana Tech in their season opener. Preston edged Lakeland by a 7-6 scoreline a year ago, but the Indians were much more experienced than they are in 2022.
“We couldn’t get out of the shadow of our own end zone and that obviously hurt us,” said first-year Preston head coach Craig Cunningham. “But after that we made some adjustments on defense and started getting some stops, and finally converted some first downs without getting penalties called on us and were able to flip field position. And then after that, I thought we matched up with them fairly well, so I was encouraged.
“And we talked a lot about that before the game — ‘keep your composure, no matters what happens.’ And with a young team like we are, they could have been hanging their heads on the sideline, but I didn’t see any of that. I thought they fought hard, so that was encouraging, something to build on.”
Indeed, losing the field position battle was a big reason why Preston faced a three-touchdown deficit after 15 minutes of action. The Hawks never had to march more than 61 yards on each of their three possessions in the quarter, while the Indians only picked up one first down on their first three series.
Preston was rock solid defensively during the final three quarters as it put the clamps on Lakeland, with the exception of two explosive runs — the second in garbage time. John Cornish turned on the jets on 46-yard scoring run on Lakeland’s opening possession of the second half.
“One thing is (our) defensive coordinator (Cody Traveller) made a good adjustment, so that fixed some of the problems,” Cunningham said. “And our young kids that were in there started figuring out the speed of the game and started doing a better job, so it’s something to build on.”
Cornish also found paydirt from 1 and 12 yards out on the first quarter, plus deftly broke up a fourth-and-goal pass by Preston in the final minute of the second quarter. The Indians marched inside Lakeland’s 25-yard line four times from the second quarter on — twice inside the 10-yard line — but the Hawks were ultimately up to the challenge defensively.
Preston quarterback Karson Winder made some nice plays in his varsity debut at the position. The athletic junior completed 17 of 32 passes for 142 yards and no interceptions, plus he busted off a couple of double-digit-yardage runs. The Indians didn’t turn the ball over.
“He is raw. He knows that and we know that,” Cunningham said. “Owen Judd was our quarterback going into the season, (but) he broke his wrist five months ago and so it’s been baptism by fire for Karson and he’s really stepped up to the challenge. And he knows he has a lot of work to do, but he’s been putting in the time and saw some flashes (of solid play), so it’s encouraging.”
Kade Lords was Winder’s go-to target in the passing game as he finished with 71 yards on eight receptions. Winder found Lord for a 17-yard completion to the Lakeland 9-yard line late in the first half, and he hooked up with Judd for a 22-yarder inside the Hawks’ 7-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Judd came through with a big pass breakup on the defensive side of the ball for Preston, which got a game-high 12 tackles from Winder and nine from Brackin Ward. Additionally, Ward sacked Lakeland signal caller Caysen Loutzenhiser in the second quarter, while teammate Ayden Reynolds — one of four returning starters for Preston — made a couple of memorable plays from his defensive end position.
Preston’s Freeman Sturges recovered a Lakeland fumble after halftime for the game’s only turnover.