It was a first quarter to forget, quite frankly, for the Indians in their season opener, but they refused to fold.

Preston dug itself a 21-0 first-quarter deficit, but made significant strides after that in a 28-0 loss to Lakeland in a non-district football game early Friday evening at Montana Tech University in Butte, Montana.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

