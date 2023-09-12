Support Local Journalism

It was the kind of bounce-back performances both Franklin County high school football programs were hoping for.

Preston celebrated Homecoming with a 28-6 victory over fellow 4A program Jerome, while West Side traveled to Arimo and used a late second-quarter surge to take control en route to a 38-7 triumph over 3A program Marsh Valley. The Indians and Pirates lost to defending state champions the previous Friday.


