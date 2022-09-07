It was the kind of home opener the Pirates were hoping for.
Parker Moser ran for a pair of touchdowns and West Side sparkled once again defensively on its way to a 12-0 victory over Layton Christian in a non-district football game Friday night in Dayton.
The Pirates have yet to give up any points in two games this season and this is their 19th shutout since the start of the 2018 campaign. Additionally, the three-time reigning 2A state champions extended their winning streak to 34.
“This was a huge win for us,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “Layton Christian’s got a heck of a team. They’re very, very big and very physical. We were extremely outsized. It was almost funny how outsized we were. Our kids just showed a lot of grit and lot of toughness. That’s all I can say.”
Indeed, this was a gratifying win over a private school in Utah that finished second at the 1A State Championships a year ago. The Eagles (2-2) scored 38, 36 and 28 points, respectively, in their first games of the season, but were stymied by the Pirates.
Moser found paydirt from 1 yard out late in the third quarter and slammed the door with a 32-yard scoring scamper with 1:04 remaining in the contest. Additionally, the junior converted on a massive fourth-and-3 carry a few plays before his second touchdown. No. 22 finished with 82 yards on 22 rushing attempts, plus caught four passes from Eli Brown for 61 yards.
“We knew that if we could keep it close, we knew we could win in the fourth quarter,” coach Moser said. “We’re at home, we play well at home, we don’t lose here very often at all, so we knew if we could keep it close we knew we would win it in the fourth quarter. The kids just knew that. You know, 6-0 doesn’t look real good, 12-0 looks a little better, so yeah it was a great way to finish the game there.”
Easton Shurtliff chipped in with 67 yards on 18 carries for the Pirates, who were balanced on offense as they rushed for 160 yards and passed for another 143. Brown completed 11 of his 14 passes for West Side, which didn’t turn the ball over for the second time in as many games.
“Easton Shurtliff had a great night,” coach Moser said. “You know, Parker might have had more yards, but Easton’s yards were right between the tackles and they were tough, hard-fought yards.”
Safety Crew Sage also had a night to remember for West Side as he contributed with 13 tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up another. Jackson Beckstead added 10 tackles for the Pirates, who limited the Eagles to 238 yards of total offense.
BRAVES 42, INDIANS 14
Taft McClure threw for nearly 400 yards and four TDs as Star Valley (Wyoming) raced out to a 35-0 lead over visiting Preston and never looked back. The Braves (2-0) also had a long pick-six en route to their second win in as many weeks over a 4A program from Idaho.
Preston found paydirt late in the third quarter on a 11-yard pass from Owen Judd to Kade Lords. Karson Winder scored Preston’s second TD on a 2-yard run up the middle in the final quarter. Winder had a big 30-yard reception to set up Preston’s first TD.
Ayden Reynolds and Brackin Ward each recovered a fumble on defense for the Indians (0-4).