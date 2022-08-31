...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...From Wednesday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Prep football: West Side blanks Firth, extends winning streak to 33
New season, same old impressive defense for the Pirates.
West Side put the clamps on a veteran Firth offense en route to a 22-0 road victory over the Cougars in a much-anticipated non-district football game on Friday night. It was a rematch of the last two 2A state championship games — both won by the Pirates, who extended their program record winning streak to 33.
This was the 18th shutout since the start of the 2018 campaign for the three-time reigning kings of Idaho’s 2A classification. This one was extra special when you consider the Pirates only returned four starters on the defensive side of the ball.
“I did not expect that, especially with ... a lot of new faces on defense,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “Firth is so fast, they return so many skill players and their quarterback. I expected us to have a lot more problems. They only got behind us one time — one deep pass is all they got. And then our run defense, it looked like we were the same team as last year, which is really good. Our run defense was awesome.”
West Side limited Firth to a measly 96 yards of total offense, including 25 yards on 23 rushing attempts. Additionally, the Pirates applied constant pressure to three-year starting Cougar signal caller Gage Vasquez all night long. Vasquez only completed 3 of 15 passes for 71 yards.
“Yeah, the defense line dominated the whole game,” Moser said. “They averaged a little more than one yard per carry. That’s a really good job by the D-line, and their quarterback was scrambling all night.”
West Side struggled to move the ball consistently against a good Firth defense, but the visitors didn’t turn the ball over. The Pirates finished with 132 yards on the ground, plus quarterback Eli Brown completed 9 of 19 passes for 97 yards.
Leading the charge offensively for the Pirates was running back Parker Moser, who contributed with 87 yards on 14 carries, and added 68 yards on seven receptions. The junior had a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and slammed the door with a 59-yard sprint to paydirt midway through the fourth quarter.
The power went out shortly after Moser’s second scoring scamper and the game was called.
West Side, which got a fumble recovery from standout linebacker Colten Gunderson, scored its other TD on a 1-yard run by Owen Nielsen in the second quarter.
“I’m real proud of their effort,” coach Moser said of his team. “You know, I don’t think anybody expects us to be very good this year and I think (our kids) might have opened up some eyes tonight. But Firth is a good team and we look at Firth as a measuring stick game, and I think at least we’ve got a competitive football team.”