Preston High’s Peyton Keller and Micah Serr took first in their respective weight classes at the Malad Invitational last week.

Preston hosted Grace and 4A state power Blackfoot before traveling to Malad Dec. 16-17 for the Malad Invitational. Thursday, Dec. 29 they will be at the Ben Lomond Braveheart Dual before taking a break until after the new year.

At the Malad tournament six Preston grapplers placed. Peyton Keller (120 lbs) and Micah Serr (182) took first, Quinn Bradford (145) second and Tayden Edwards (138), Freeman Sturges (220) and Brandon Lindhardt (HWT) third. Parker Boldily (170) placed fourth.


