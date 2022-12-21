...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Franklin County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday, December 21.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light snow, blowing and
drifting snow, and high wind expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, Thatcher,
Sweetzer Summit, Holbrook Summit and Malad Pass. Raft River
Region and Franklin/Oneida Region
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening
to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to
noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.
&&
Preston High’s Peyton Keller and Micah Serr took first in their respective weight classes at the Malad Invitational last week.
Preston hosted Grace and 4A state power Blackfoot before traveling to Malad Dec. 16-17 for the Malad Invitational. Thursday, Dec. 29 they will be at the Ben Lomond Braveheart Dual before taking a break until after the new year.
At the Malad tournament six Preston grapplers placed. Peyton Keller (120 lbs) and Micah Serr (182) took first, Quinn Bradford (145) second and Tayden Edwards (138), Freeman Sturges (220) and Brandon Lindhardt (HWT) third. Parker Boldily (170) placed fourth.
Serr defeated Blaiz Wright (Malad) by fall at 1:26 for the championship title and now has a record of 20-0.
At home against Grace, the Indians earned a team win of 66-12. Ethan Keller (160) and Saager Keller (182) each beat Grace in 62 seconds or less.
Preston was less successful against Blackfoot who they lost to 24-62.
Tavin Rigby (138), Parker Bodily (170) and Freeman Sturges (220) were the bright spots for the Indians with successful pins against the Broncos.
WEST SIDE
West Side traveled to Soda Springs where they faced Soda and Firth. The were in Malad for the Malad Invitational on Dec. 16-17 and do not wrestle again until January.
In Malad Stellar Tew (126) took third place with a 6-4 win by decision over Jack Eddins of Grace.
Colter Barzee (98), Joey Hansen (132) and Ben Jensen (220) made it to the semifinal round.
The Pirates defeated Firth 45-33 and Soda Springs 46-33 in team scores. Colten Gunderson (160) pinned both of his opponents. Colter Barzee (98) and Jack Olson (145) got pins against Firth and Joey Hansen (132) won by decision. Tew (126) lost a close match 1-2 to two-time reigning 2A state champ Gage Vasquez.
Against the Cardinals, Kale Breckencamp (182) and Diego Ratliff (195) pinned their opponents. Mitchell Mumford (113) beat his man by major decision.
