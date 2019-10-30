The Preston Citizen was delivered a day later than usual last week due to press drive failure, said general manger of Bear River Publishing, Pat Nealy.
The company has four 150-horsepower drives to power the presses.
Last week, Drive 2 failed. "We replaced the drive on Tuesday morning just ahead of press time, and when we replaced it, it killed drives one and three. So we weren't able to trouble shoot it fast enough to get it up and running for the Preston Citizen," to be printed on time to get it to the post office for delivery on Wednesday, said Nealy. Montpelier and Tremonton's newspapers were also affected by the failure in a similar way.
Eventually the company determined that the problem was an encoder on motor #2.
"Once we replaced that on Wednesday, we were back up and running as normal," said Nealy.