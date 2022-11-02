...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St.
Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,
Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.
* WHEN...until noon MDT today
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,
and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power
outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.
At the Oct. 10 City Council meeting, Preston Mayor Dan Keller addressed the public about questions he has received concerning the mandated wastewater treatment plant and the much higher than anticipated cost.
Keller said he would comment in more detail in one of the next two meetings. Prior to his statement, Lyle Fuller introduced a new employee, Ethan Rawlings, who has joined the city’s legal team.
The approval of the consent calendar included a Cut Permit 50% bond refund to Garrett Thurston, 108 West 1st North, in the amount of $583.50.
Steve Liechty of Rocky Mountain Power was able to award a check in the amount of $5,000 to be used for pickleball courts to the city through a grant application they filed.
Planning & Zoning Chaiman Fred Titensor updated the council on what the committee is currently working on which is the subdivision ordinance and fine tuning the comprehensive plan. He noted that they only base their recommendations on whether things brought before them comply with city ordinances not on whether the city can provide necessary services like water and sewer.
Chantel Archibald of Franklin came before the council to apprise them of the new nonprofit organization Idaho Impact Inc., which will focus on after school activities for school age children. She hopes to have a recreation center in the future and is interested in partnering with the city in order to improve grant opportunities available to the organization. This would be at no cost or obligation to the city.
Rex Pitcher spoke to the council about access through Craner Field to his property, though nothing was determined at that time.
A CAPSA representative came to give the annual report on the work CAPSA does and the number of people they help. She spoke of October being Domestic Violence Awareness month and gave purple ribbons to the council and other staff to wear in recognition of it and as a reminder to talk about domestic violence and make people aware of the signs and the services available to help.
The preliminary plat for North Point Subdivision at North State and 1100 North through Terry Madsen was approved.
Business licenses were approved for Rocky Mountain Lighting (Danny Remund, 522 W 2000 S), Asset Jiojitsu and Self Defense (Chance and Rachel Randal, 17 N State), Claude H. Nix Construction (Stephanie Nix-Thomas, 1863 E. Skyline Dr Suite 203 South Ogden, Utah), Construction Olsen Productions (John Olsen, 149 E 1st N Franklin, Id), Preston Drug Health Services, LLC (Seth Haslam & Hollie Diago, 39 N 1st E)
Resolution #148 Fee and Rate Schedule the primary purpose is to include the increase in utility fees (water and sewer) by 2.5%. This will increase the fee from $70.25 per month to $72 per month. The resolution was approved and will go into effect Nov. 1.
