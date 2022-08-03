The Preston City council meeting on July 25 was dominated by two public hearings.
The first was concerning amendments to PMC 17.36 — Parking. It gives an exemption to the required off-street parking in the downtown area for existing commercial buildings and removes the buyout option.
The only public comment was by Rusty Smith, who expressed his support but also questioned other areas of parking code and when/how they will be addressed. He was directed to present his concerns and ideas to the planning and zoning committee. With no concerns or comments expressed against the amendment, the city council went on to approve it unanimously after closing the public hearing.
The second hearing was about Amendments to PMC 17.02.080 — Major Street Plan requested by Brandon Roberts for the city to vacate a portion of 3rd North.
For public comment, two were in favor, one neutral and two against. The county commissioners also were against vacating the street. After the hearing was closed the amendment was tabled until Aug. 8.
Bob Kent requested a $1,000 donation to the Preston City Amateur Golf Tournament to contribute to prize money. The council approved the donation, which was the same as last year.
Business licenses were granted for Trisha Montes & Kristi Jorgensen, 790 W Oneida (Tattles Bar and Grill), Corina Cunningham, 2834 S 2800 E Franklin (Teriyaki Tacos), and Joshua C. Golightly, 730 South 1st East (Perfection Auto Detail).
City Engineer Tyrell Simpson updated the council that the wastewater treatment plant project is now going out for bid.
The preliminary budget for the fiscal year 2023 was approved unanimously and a public hearing will be held Aug. 23.
A request for change in the city code 8.06.040 was made by Robert Kooren. He wishes the city to add a clause allowing them the option to apply vegetation control to properties not in compliance with the code. The request was tabled until the next meeting.
Chris Larsen was chosen as an alternate to Todd Thomas for the IIIA Board of Trustees.