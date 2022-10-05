Preston water study

Following Monday’s Sep. 26 city council meeting, Mayor Keller and the Preston City Council held an open house in conjunction with Keller Associates to unveil Preston’s water study. The event went from 6-8 PM and gave citizens the opportunity to ask questions and familiarize themselves with the study’s contents. The study discusses water capacity, infrastructure, and current needs.

 Photo by TERESA CHIPMAN

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Preston City Council’s Sept. 26 meeting was relatively short, dominated by a public hearing concerning the enactment of preliminary requirements for subdivisions.

The council addressed Title 16, Chapter 10 of Municipal Code:16.10.010 Engineer Studies 16.10.020 Water Model, which the Planning and Zoning Committee had already approved and recommended.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.