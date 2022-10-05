Following Monday’s Sep. 26 city council meeting, Mayor Keller and the Preston City Council held an open house in conjunction with Keller Associates to unveil Preston’s water study. The event went from 6-8 PM and gave citizens the opportunity to ask questions and familiarize themselves with the study’s contents. The study discusses water capacity, infrastructure, and current needs.
The Preston City Council’s Sept. 26 meeting was relatively short, dominated by a public hearing concerning the enactment of preliminary requirements for subdivisions.
The council addressed Title 16, Chapter 10 of Municipal Code:16.10.010 Engineer Studies 16.10.020 Water Model, which the Planning and Zoning Committee had already approved and recommended.
In short, the requirements state that any subdivision with more than four water connections must provide a water study, replace up to 650 foot of poor or severe condition sewer pipe, provide a lift station study if project empties into existing lift station(s), and provide a traffic study prior to receiving preliminary plat approval.
Public testimony in favor was zero. One neutral written testimony was submitted, and one in-person negative testimony. The hearing was then closed.
After some discussion about details, enacting the new code was unanimously approved without changes.
In other business, Dixie Earl, 247 East 2nd South (The Cottage STR) was granted a short-term rental business license and a $6,000 donation to The Franklin County Community/Senior Center was approved. The donation is consistent with past donations to the center.
The consent calendar was also approved, which included a Swale Bond Refund to Rick Parker, 840 Brookside Dr., for $1,250.
The meeting was adjourned, and an open house with council members and Keller Associates to present the recent water study to the public and answer questions got under way.
