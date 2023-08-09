The July 25 Preston City Council meeting began with the approval of the bills and the consent calendar which included a Cash Bond Refund (10% One Year Warranty) AMR5 Minor Subdivision to Dixon Beckstead in the amount of $3,841.78.
A report was given showing the recently approved business licenses for Josh Kirkbride, 17 East Oneida, Prime Vision Inc. and Courtney Donaldson, 809 N 4900 W, Peachy Clean LLC.
It was proposed that the city take the allowed 3% of property tax revenue which has not been done for the past three years. Todd Thomas and Chris Larsen voted in favor and Brent Dodge and Terry Larson against. Mayor Keller broke the tie voting against taking the 3%.
An increase in the legal budget of $10,000 was voted on separately from the rest of the fiscal year 2024 budget and passed three to one with Todd Thomas dissenting. Thomas clarified that he was only against the increase due to budget concerns, not performance concerns.
Chris Lasren proposed an increase from $5,000 to $15,000 for the city beautification category, which passed three to one with Todd Thomas dissenting.
The preliminary budget for 2024 was approved with the new changes passed three to one with Todd Thomas dissenting. A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28 concerning the 2024 budget. There will be another public hearing the same day to discuss allowing the city to amend the current budget to include payment for the Craner Field playground.
Corey and Nancy Beckstead represented by Adam McKenzie came before the council to have them reconsider the water hook up on their property being extended to their house. The concerns expressed in the previous meeting were addressed by McKenzie and the Becksteads.
A motion was made to approve the reconsideration, contingent upon a legal agreement about water usage being approved by the city legal counsel. The motion carried 2-1 with Chris Larson abstaining and Brent Dodge against.
County Commissioner Robert Swainston reported that a three month project repairing East Oneida is scheduled to begin Aug. 7.
