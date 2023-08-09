Support Local Journalism

The July 25 Preston City Council meeting began with the approval of the bills and the consent calendar which included a Cash Bond Refund (10% One Year Warranty) AMR5 Minor Subdivision to Dixon Beckstead in the amount of $3,841.78.

A report was given showing the recently approved business licenses for Josh Kirkbride, 17 East Oneida, Prime Vision Inc. and Courtney Donaldson, 809 N 4900 W, Peachy Clean LLC.


