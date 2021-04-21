Twelve more dwellings are planned for construction in Preston with the unanimous approval of a variance requested by Justin Facer for a multi-housing unit on a one acre lot at 24 S. 400 West. Preston City Council approved the variance that will allow two six-plex apartment buildings on an acre of ground, instead of one building with 12 units within. The city’s planning and zoning commission held a hearing on the proposed housing and recommended the city council approve it.
The council noted that the project will not only provide more housing within the city, but will affect the improvement of the city’s infrastructure in that neighborhood.
“Facers are expending a substantial amount of money to improve infrastructure in that part of town, and with exponential growth that is certainly taking place in our community, ... if the code allows for it, I think that we need to be looking for situations like this. This not only will be a nice project, it will (be beneficial because) there are some improvements that have needed to be done on that side of town for a long time,” said Mayor Dan Keller.
The road will be raised a foot or two up to 200 feet, to extend the sewer for the project, and a grassy area to retain stormwater will be built on the property as well.
The council also approved, unanimously, six business licenses:
• Rob’s Repairs and Windshields, for Rob Talbot at 478 West 200 South. This is a mobile business; Talbot will make the repairs at the homes of customers.
• Jason Donahoe Services, at 206 S. State. Donahoe does medical software consultations from his home.
• Pizza Hut, which is already is in business at 655 South 400 East, is changing ownership. The new owners, Hut Northwest out of Independence, Ohio.
• LuLu’s, a bistro food truck, will be located at 435 S. 100 East, at the Off the Trax building. Brayden and Sarabeth Greene plan to also use the commercial kitchen in the building if needed and hope to eventually request a special use permit that will allow them to open a restaurant in the building.
• Yard Boss, LLC, a subsidiary of PTI at 1090 West 800 North, will offer landscaping materials, service and rentals. The company is owned by Calvin Sharp.
• AMR5, LLC, a construction company owned by Dixon Beckstead, from his home at 678 South 200 West.
In other business, Chief Dan McCammon noted that Preston was named the seventh safest city in Idaho Award by Safewise, a home security system company. Last year, the company rated Preston the fifth safest city in Idaho. The award is based on statistics collected in 2019. Last month, calls for police assistance raised by 23 percent, he said.
“That’s great recognition. Our officers are to be congratulated,” said councilman Brent Dodge.
Chief McCammon also updated the council on the costs of an improved camera security system at City Park. He has obtained a grant that will provide a system worth $17,533 over 10 years for $3,995. For first five years, the only cost to the city will internet service for full coverage of the park. The system will be set up and serviced by IT Specialists in Preston.
The council approved the plan and requested McCammon to determine what it would cost to add enough cameras to cover Craner Park, as well, “...because within 48 hours of opening the restrooms in the park, they were vandalized,” said Councilman Dodge.
Richard Swainston then requested the council waive the city’s portion of the building permit for the new arena at the rodeo grounds. The county, which is a part-owner of the property, waived their portion earlier in the day. It was noted that county inspector, Randy Henry, found the facility up to code.
The council unanimously approved the waiver and complimented the rodeo committee for the nice looking stands that have been erected. “We appreciate what the rodeo committee continues to do,” said Mayor Keller. Dodge noted the interdependent nature of the rodeo and local service groups.
“I look forward to the rodeo in the new facility this year,” said Councilman Terry Larsen.
In other business, the city was notified that it did not receive a grant worth up to $80,000 intended for a water study, but was notified that it could apply for a different one by representatives of Rep. Mike Simpson’s office. The second grant could be worth $2.9 million for the sewer plant, said Shawn Oliverson.
Mayor Keller suggested that the water study was more critical than ever “since we haven’t had a real rainstorm for a least a year. I think we should start this fall,” he said.
Oliverson also noted that the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce members are sponsoring movies at the Worm Creek Opera House in exchange for advertising the week of the movie they sponsor. Any business in town may participate in the program.
“I think it is critically important that we get the theater open again,” said Mayor Keller.
City engineer Tyrell Simpson noted that work has begun again on East Oneida once again and it is expected that the city hollow portion will be completed over the summer.
The city crew has been out washing, sweeping and patching streets, and are involved in spring clean-up from April 19-30. Residents are reminded that they are picking up green waste only and will stop once per residence.