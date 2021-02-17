During its Feb. 8 meeting, the Preston City Council approved a request to rezone two parcels of ground so they can be developed into housing.
Nick Smith, representing himself and Chad Salmon, said the two parcels, totaling about 20 acres, lie north of Third North and east of the North Stake Center on State Street in Preston, but west of the property north of The Heritage Home.
“We are trying to help create areas for single family homes, or apartments there,” said Smith.
According to the city engineer, Tyrell Simpson, portions of the two parcels lie in three different zones, with the majority zoned Residential B. Smith requested that the rest of the parcels be rezoned to match.
Ralph West, one of several residents who attended the meeting, requested the city take into consideration the impact additional traffic would have from any future development on that property.
“I live over there, that’s my address. With West Motor and church and adult apartments by West Motor, and low income (housing), and on another block another set of apartments, there’s a lot of traffic. The block we live on is a dead end and you’d be surprised how many people come to the end of the block and turn around. We are concerned where the access will be. Right now there is plenty of traffic with those facilities I just mentioned. I’m not against building and growth in that area, I just want to see it done the right way with roads and sewer. ...We don’t need another set of apartments in that area,” he said. “I’ll support it if it’s done the right way.
Smith acknowledged West’s concern, and said no plan on what type of building has been determined, as the zoning issue had to be resolved first.
“There will probably need to be a different access point. We are still working with different land owners to see what can be done. We want to do what’s best to maximize space, but yet offer access if we can work out amicable plans with the neighbors,” he said.
Simpson also noted that the north end of the property connects to an area where 600 North has been partially developed by Scott Palmer.
Councilman Todd Thomas noted that apartments would require another variance hearing before they could be approved.
Mayor Dan Keller said that although the city’s resources are limited, the council is also aware that local businesses need employees, who need housing.
“We hope we can move forward with realistic managed planned growth so our existing residents are not inappropriately adversely affected by any action that might take place. Yes we want to work with folks, but at the same time we are aware of the folks that are still here and it needs to be done without detriment to them as much as possible,” he said.
The council then renewed a contract with Franklin County to share expenses of a building inspector. Franklin County approved the agreement a couple of weeks before the city did.
In an effort to update old language in Preston City’s municipal code, city attorney Lyle Fuller informed the council that the code needed to reflect how the city is divided into districts for voting purposes.
“The previous code said the city would be divided into First Ward and Second Ward and two council people from each ward would be elected,” he said. State code superseded the city’s code many years ago, so elections have been based on the city’s current precincts. The council voted to remove the archaic language in the city’s code.
Jim Mullen of Keller and Associates discussed with the council the need to approve efforts to secure grants to pay for the city’s water treatment faculty design and construction.
“By far, this is the most significant thing the council will consider for the next while,” said Mayor Keller.
The loan is for $25,200,000 with a 1.75 percent interest rate over 30 years. It comes with a $154,905 loan forgiveness, which is basically a grant, said the mayor. The city was advised to sign the loan so the treatment plan could be designed, then refinance it through the Rural Development Agency during the construction process. That process is expected to begin in about three years. But this will allow the funding to be released that is needed to proceed.
“Most of the time cites have to go to the bank (for funding). Bank terms are usually higher. This is pretty good deal for the city,” said Mayor Keller. Mullen agreed.
At present, 39 percent of the project will be financed by grants, said the Mayor. Over the next two years, the city and Keller and Associates will be looking for additional stimulus funds or grants to help with the project.
“This agreement would not even be effective if the USDA money wasn’t available,” said the Mayor. Grants currently promised are the principle forgiveness from DEQ, $6.3 million from a Rural Development grant, which still needs to be approved, $2 million from the Army Corp of Engineers and $500,000 from the Idaho Dept. of Commerce.
“If (stimulus funding) comes, we’ll figure out a way to put it into project,” said the mayor. “We have about two years to get grants. We can go for grants until we go out to bid,” he said. The city will not be required to begin payback of the loan until the project is complete in 2025. To date, from 20-30 percent of the project has been engineered.
The council gave unanimous approval to accept the DEQ loan offer and agree to the wastewater facililty design and construction.
In other business, Mayor Keller re-appointed Penny Wright to a second six-year term on the city’s planning and zoning commission.
City economic developer Shawn Oliverson noted that the city resolved an issue with the Federal Aviation Agency regarding ownership of the Industrial Park. “We are now bonafide owners of the Industrial Park once again,” he said, and the mayor is authorized to negotiate Industrial park leases as appropriate.
Police Chief Dan McCammon said the department needs to replace three vehicles this year. He recognized officer Tuyen Nguyen, who has received his intermediate certificate from POST.
“He has been a great asset to our community and to our department,” said Chief McCammon.
John Balls, director of the city’s public works department noted the increasing numbers of building permits granted by the city and recommenced the council consider the impact additional homes will have on water availability.
The city approved 60 building permits in 2018, 71 permits in 2019 and 87 in 2020, he said. “The water study Keller’s is doing will help us immensely,” he said.
He noted that property owners who are upset about leaves not getting swept up must remember that trees that hang out into the roadway prevent the city’s sweeper as well as snow plows from reaching the gutter. Trees are the responsibility of the land owners.