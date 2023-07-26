Despite being able to pay the bills each month, Preston Aquatics Center is slated to close on Aug. 31.
Once closed, the pool becomes much harder to reopen due to repair costs as equipment can begin to fail when drained and left to sit.
The humidity of the pool seems to be causing issues in the rest of the building and the cost of eliminating those issues is high. This makes it likely that when the pool is closed, it will be filled in and the space used for something else.
The Aquatics Center is run as a non-profit organization. It has been and is currently a large part of the community providing a variety of services such as:
Physical Therapy 4 days a week with FCMC
Water Aerobics 5 days a week
Year round swimming lessons for our youth
Senior fitness for swimming and walking
Lap swimming
Adult swim lessons
Community recreation
Middle school and High School Swim Clubs
Jobs for teens in our community
The pool is also the only facility for year-round swimming within the area. The patronage continues to grow as awareness of the services and programs to the community grows.
Melinda Jepsen and Jeannine Groll are researching all possible options including finding a new owner for the building.
“We would like to sit down and discuss possible options for new ownership of the building as the current owner is willing to sell,” they said.
Those who value the services the Aquatics Center offers are encouraged to contact the Preston City Council. If the pool closes for good Jepsen and Groll hope to influence them to include one in the proposed rec center though that may be many years in the future.
Petitions will be available at the Aquatics Center desk and at the upcoming annual Preston Fun Run, Biathlon, and Triathlon during Rodeo Weekend, July 29th. The event is a fundraiser for the “Every Child A Swimmer” scholarship fund which provides swimming lessons for children who cannot afford them.
A GoFundMe page is also being considered. Contact Jeannine Groll at (208) 406-9586 or Melinda Jepsen at (208) 220-4030 or kgjepsen10@gmail.com for more information.
