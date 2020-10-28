Specialist Tucker Hough, Pocatello, is the new recruiter at the National Guard’s Preston Armory.
“I wholeheartedly believe in the Guard,” said Hough. “Strictly from a benefits standpoint, we have the most. And not only that, you get to be military right from your home town. We work one weekend a month and two weeks out of the summer so people can still work whatever job they want, or go to school, and yet still get the sense of being in the military and putting on the uniform once a month.”
It was his desire for an education that prompted his decision to join the National Guard.
”I was enrolled at Idaho State University, and the semester hadn’t started yet. That’s when I started panicking because I had no way to pay for it. So I met with the recruiter, enlisted, and dis-enrolled from college that year so that I could go and do all of my initial trainings,” he said.
Hough was gone for about six months for training, then came back that following school year to all of the benefits he had just earned by missing that first year.
”Best decision I have ever made,” he said. Hough likes that the guard is community based, “so taking care of the people we know and love is what we do best,” he said.
”I love what I do, and would love to inspire anyone I can to join the Guard. A lot of recruiters are full of fluff, just to get numbers. Me, I genuinely care about changing people’s lives for the better, so I will do whatever it takes to get them the most out of the military,” he said.
Recently, he introduced Kyle Dunn of Preston to the Preston City Council as a new recruit. Some of the benefits of joining the National Guard are free college tuition, getting paid to attend school, earning a $20,000 sign-on bonus, health insurance, part-time and full-time job opportunities and military experience.
Joining the National Guard is a commitment to train one weekend per month to be ready if needed to support federal missions and state missions.
”We are greatly known for taking care of our community. We have aided in hurricane relief, wildfire support, floods, and even most recently, riots. We are also a part of the federal government, so in times past we have been activated to go overseas to fight in Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, and more. We are citizen soldiers that can do it all, we stay ready for anything, and protect our home front at all times,” said Hough.