After decimating Century 14-4 at home in the opening game of the 4A District 5 baseball tournament on May 6, Preston traveled to Pocatello the next day where they lost 3-4. They hosted an elimination game with Century on May 9 (score unavailable at press time) and if still alive, returned to Pocatello on May 10. They have beaten Pocatello once this season and run-ruled Century in all their games so far.
Against Pocatello on May 7, the Indians trailed 0-3 in the bottom of the third inning before tying 3-3 in the top of the fourth.
Unfortunately for Preston, the Thunder got one run in the bottom of the fourth inning and neither team scored again the rest of the game.
Chayse Oxborrow pitched all six innings for Preston and fanned eight. Davon Inglet hit two RBIs and Emery Thorson one.
The Indians plated eight runs in the first inning against Century to take an 8-0 lead over the Diamondbacks and never looked back. Preston scored twice more in the third inning and four in the bottom of the fifth to win in five innings.
Oxborrow scored the winning run, avoiding the Century catcher’s tag as he slid home headfirst. Damon Winn was the batter who brought Oxborrow home and invoked the mercy run with his triple.
Inglet was key for the Indians driving in eight of the 14 runs. He hit a base-clearing double in the first inning, a two-run double in the third and a three-run inside-the-park homer in the fourth.
Austin Gleed struck out four in three innings of work and Trevor Greggory added two more in his two innings in the mound.