The Indians are back on the field and making the most of it. Despite having just one game in the three weeks prior, Preston defeated both Shelley and Malad last week. They traveled to Marsh Valley on Apr. 11 (score unavailable at press time) and if the weather holds, will be at Century today, Wednesday, April 12 at 4 p.m. If their field is ready Preston will host a doubleheader with Century on Thursday, April 13 at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 will be at Snake River at 4:30 p.m.

On April 7, Preston won over Shelley in five innings due to the ten-run mercy rule. After scoring eight runs in the first inning the Indians cruised to a 14-3 victory.


