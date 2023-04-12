The Indians are back on the field and making the most of it. Despite having just one game in the three weeks prior, Preston defeated both Shelley and Malad last week. They traveled to Marsh Valley on Apr. 11 (score unavailable at press time) and if the weather holds, will be at Century today, Wednesday, April 12 at 4 p.m. If their field is ready Preston will host a doubleheader with Century on Thursday, April 13 at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 will be at Snake River at 4:30 p.m.
On April 7, Preston won over Shelley in five innings due to the ten-run mercy rule. After scoring eight runs in the first inning the Indians cruised to a 14-3 victory.
Davon Inglet recorded two runs, three hits — including a double — and four RBIs. Klayton Hobbs added three runs, two hits and a pair of walks for while Austin Gleed chipped in with one run, two hits and one RBI.
Eli Hammons pitched two runless innings and held Shelley to one hit.
Against Malad on Apr. 6 the Indians won 8-6 on the road. They plated three runs in the bottom of the second inning for a 3-0 lead and three more in the bottom of the fourth to make it 6-1. It looked like an easy win until the Dragons scored five runs in the seventh inning before Preston shut them down for the win.
Caide Oxborrow and Davon Inglet each singled twice and scored a run for Preston, which got one run, one hit, one RBI and three free passes from Eli Hammons, three RBIs from Klayton Hobbs, two runs, one RBI and one walk from Jaxon Merrill and two runs, one hit, one RBI and two walks from Austin Gleed.
Preston used four different pitchers and limited Malad to only one run through the first six innings. Gleed didn’t allow a run in his three innings, plus limited Malad to a pair of hits and struck out six.
