...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas as well as urban and
small stream flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams. Water over back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 228 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding
due to snowmelt continues across the advisory area, both in
Preston and in other locations across the county.
- Cooler temperatures over the next several days may slow down
snowmelt and runoff, but minor flooding and high water in
creeks, streams, and ditches is likely to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can
do so safely.
It was a good week in baseball for Preston despite a 0-12 loss to defending 3A state champion Marsh Valley on April 11. They played their first district games in Pocatello against Century on April 12 and another on April 13. The Indians won both in the doubleheader and lost the third, coming out ahead in the series. Information on the game against Snake River on April 18 was unavailable at press time.
If weather and field conditions permit, the Indians will host Canyon Ridge on Thursday, Apr. 20 and Pocatello on Tuesday, Apr. 25, both at 4 p.m.
At Century, Preston came from behind in both the opener and the nightcap to win 7-5 and 5-4. They scored all of their runs in the final two frames of the opener and plated three runs in the fifth inning of the nightcap to tie the game 3-3 before going on to win.
Caide Oxborrow and Conner Tomson drove in two runs apiece in the opener. Oxborrow doubled, singled and scored a run. Zabian Mendoza scored twice and Austin Gleed had a pair of base knocks.
Eli Hammons and Jaxon Merrill both drew a pair of bases on balls, and Hammons scored the walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh on a infield single by Mendoza. Mendoza finished with one run, two hits, one RBI and one walk in the contest.
the Diamondbacks got revenge in the third game, which was also at Century. Six runs in the second and eight in the sixth by Century put Preston at a 3-17 deficit and ended the game in six innings due to the mercy rule.
