It was a good week in baseball for Preston despite a 0-12 loss to defending 3A state champion Marsh Valley on April 11. They played their first district games in Pocatello against Century on April 12 and another on April 13. The Indians won both in the doubleheader and lost the third, coming out ahead in the series. Information on the game against Snake River on April 18 was unavailable at press time.

If weather and field conditions permit, the Indians will host Canyon Ridge on Thursday, Apr. 20 and Pocatello on Tuesday, Apr. 25, both at 4 p.m.


