(Editorial Note: Part306 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston News, 1911; Preston Booster, 1912-13; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Images of America, Preston, by Necia P. Seamons; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart.)
In the late years of the 19th Century the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints undertook the task of providing education to its youth throughout the settlements that had spread from Salt Lake City, north and south. The effort started small, providing classes in available buildings in the towns and villages and all ages could be enrolled, with instruction provided to suit the age.
Instructions for the youth of the Oneida Stake were first located in Franklin, ID. At this time in 1888 there was no building to house the school and students and teachers met on the upper floor of a business in Franklin.
Within a short time it was evident that a permanent structure was needed to house the Academy and it was decided by community and church leaders that Preston, ID, was a more central location for the families scattered north, east and west of Franklin The teaching continued in various locations while it took four years to build the structure known as the Oneida Stake Academy. The architect had designed a building that was meant to last and it would serve many purposes for the community. This large stone edifice was a far cry from a log cabin schoolhouse, and required much hard labor and planning on the part of men, horses, and equipment available at that time. It began in 1890 and by 1995 was ready to accept students.
The Oneida Stake Academy was an institution with educational goals to provide its students with a well-rounded education, covering the most up-to-date information and instruction that was available at the time. In the Preston Booster newspaper in the spring of 1912 a special section was printed to tell the readers what the Oneida Stake Academy was accomplishing. It covered the members of the faculty, the rise and fall of attendance and what the school meant to Preston as a community. There were paragraphs covering its offerings: music, sports and athletics, agriculture, the school magazine, the library, the domestic science classes, the physical and chemical laboratory. The publication showed what growth and development had blossomed over the years. All of this had not been available in the beginning years and the progress was evident.
Graduates of the Academy frequently returned to their hallowed halls to become teachers themselves. Such was the case with Clyde Parkinson Packer. In 1907 Packer was a freshman at the Academy, a very talented athletic student. Early basketball at the OSA is filled with stories of Clyde Packer and his similarly talented friends. He was later called the “Father of Basketball at the Oneida Academy,” so named by Harrison R. Merrill, local journalist. This is a description of how that came about.
At the Commencement exercises of 1907 OSA Principal John Johnson asked Clyde to arrange for some entertainment. Clyde was a freshman and chose to make an outdoor basketball court on the ground and have a basketball game. As told by Leo Rallison in the Cache Valley Newsletter: “The baskets were located in front of the Academy. The court was hard dirt, with some dust. The game was supposed to be between the Academy team and a team from Lewiston, UT. When the Lewiston team showed up it consisted of one young man…Rallison and another friend, then in the 8th grade, volunteered to play on the Lewiston team. Clyde gave him another player, another was picked from the spectators watching. …The Academy team as I(Leo) remember it: Sam and Clyde Packer, Eli Forsgren, George Henderson, Louis and Herm Nuffer, Melvin Neeley. Herm may have played with the Lewiston team. The final score was 35 or 40 for the Academy and 8 or 10 for the Lewiston team.
“Clyde Packer made most of the baskets for the Academy.…There were no baskets in the Academy at this time.The boys practiced first in the McQueen Hall and then in the Hobbs Opera House.”
Newell Hart commented on the interesting account of how the players were chosen for that 1907 game, and that it could have been the first basketball game ever seen in Preston.
The Preston News of August, 1911 printed a few sentences to tell readers that Clyde Packer, now graduated from the Oneida Stake Academy, had gone to Malad (the county seat of Oneida County) to take the county examination as a teacher. Clyde’s employment was to be at his alma mater and the physical education classes and sports programs would come under his tutelage for a successful future during the next few years.
