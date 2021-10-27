The Indians swept the 4A District 5 cross-country meet with both the boys and girls finishing as district champions. Both teams will compete at the Idaho State Cross Country Championships on Friday, Oct. 29. The girls at 2 p.m. and the boys at 2:30 p.m. at Eagle Island State Park in Boise.
At Ross Park in Pocatello on Oct. 21, it was a beautiful day but the course was tough and none of the competitors posted times that could rival their best.
Bailey Bird of Pocatello won the girls’ race with a time of 19:38. Angelie Scott led Preston finishing 2nd overall with a time of 20:33, followed by Preston’s Elly Jeppsen 3rd (20:36), Mckinley Scott 4th (20:40), Oakley Reid 7th (20:48), Tenley Kirkbride 8th (20:51), Maren Leffler 9th (20:58), and Ashley Scott 10th (21:02).
With seven runners in the top 10, and a season best pack time of 18 seconds, Preston easily outpointed Pocatello with 24 points to their 37 for the title. Century was a distant third with 80 points. The Indians will still have to contend with Pocatello at the state meet, as the top two teams both go.
Other top teams in the state they will face are defending champions Skyline and Twin Falls. Preston has beaten both teams in meets earlier this season making a state title a very real possibility.
“Our girls are running great and if we can run well next week should be right in the mix of things and have a great shot at bringing home a trophy,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “The girls are really coming on at the right time.”
The boys were led by Edison Leffler who took 1st overall, matching Pocatello’s Sunny Gunn with a time of 16:34.2. The pair stayed neck and neck the entire race and finished with the same time according to the chips on their shoes, despite Leffler’s dive across the line at the end. It was ruled that Leffler crossed first giving him the win.
Garrett Hale was 3rd (17:16), Reynger Davidsavor 4th (17:27), Luke Visser 5th (17:32), Gage Cordner 6th (17:33), Druw Jones 7th (17:51), and Ty Robertson 8th (17:57).
Though the team still would have won had Leffler taken second, his first place finish helped them score 19 points which put them well ahead of second place Pocatello at 48 points. Century came in third with 78.
The Preston boys pack time of 59 seconds was also a season best.
Some of the favorites in the boys race at the state meet are Bishop Kelly, Blackfoot, Sandpoint, and Twin Falls. The Indians have prevailed over all but Sandpoint, who they have not competed against yet this season.
“The boys have been solid all season,” said Jones. “We need a good week of practice and to keep everyone healthy and both the boys and girls will give it our best shot. We are excited for state this week.”