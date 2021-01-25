The Preston boys finished the week with a 63-52 road win over Twin Falls on Jan. 23 after losing tight contests to Pocatello and Hillcrest. They host Century today, Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. and Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 29 also at 7:30 p.m., in two big conference games.
The Indians finished off the week in Twin Falls on Jan. 23 with a nice win. The game started off close with nine lead changes in the first half which ended with Preston up 29-28.
In the third quarter the Indians began to pull away and took a 49-39 advantage into the fourth. From there they never let the Bruins get too close. The win ended their three game losing streak and sets up some momentum for the coming conference games.
Preston’s bench gave them good production as fouls kept some of the starters on the bench and Braden Hess fouled out. Gabe Hammons led the team with 13 followed by Druw Jones with 12 and Kade Lords 10. Hess and Cole Harris added seven each, Roberts six, and Knapp four.
At Hillcrest on Jan. 21 the Indians played well but fell short in the final seconds when Hillcrest hit a three at the buzzer to win 55-53.
At the half Preston led 27-25 and extended that lead to 43-39 at the end of the third. Things were looking good for the Indians who were ahead by eight with 1:13 left on the clock but the Knights came roaring back scoring seven straight points to make it a one point game. A couple of missed one-and-one opportunities by Preston gave Hillcrest a chance and with four seconds left they took it for the win.
Hess and Harris scored 18 points each leading the Indians. Knapp added eight, Hammons six and Jones three.
In Pocatello, the Indians faced Pocatello for their first conference game of the season. Neither generated much offense in the game but Preston held an 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and maintained a 20-18 lead at the half.
The third quarter favored Pocatello who gained the advantage but only by a point at 28-27 as the scoring went back and forth all quarter.
The fourth quarter was much the same but the edge Pocatello gained in the third persisted in the fourth. After an early bucket by Hammons, the northern Indians took the lead for good. Hammons hit a three to make it 32-34 with four seconds to go but the visitors had to foul and Pocatello put it out of reach with free throws at the other end winning it 36-32.