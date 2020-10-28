The Preston boys captured a third consecutive district title by placing all seven of its varsity runners in the top 12 and eight in the top 13 on Oct. 21, at the Preston Golf & Country Club. The Indians finished with 27 points, followed by Pocatello (38) and Century (70). They will travel to Pocatello on Friday, Oct. 30, to compete in the 4A state championship meet at the Portneuf Wellness Complex at 12:15 p.m.
“Preston and Pocatello have battled back and forth all season with each team winning twice in competitions where both teams ran in the same meet this season. The two teams are the two top-ranked teams in the 4A classification this year. Other teams that will be in the hunt at the state meet are Sandpoint, Blackfoot, and Biskop Kelly. The boys are focused and determined to and are peaking at the right time.” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said.
Preston and Pocatello are the top two teams in the state so it was going to be close, but Preston outpointed Poky for the second time in the last three weeks. Pocatello’s Shane Gard was the overall medalist, but Preston’s Sam Jeppsen was just four seconds behind. Jeppsen covered the 5K course in 15 minutes, 56 seconds.
Edison Leffler was the bronze medalist at 16:08, Garrett Hale was fourth (16:46), while teammates Dawson Leffler (seventh, 16:46), Reynger Davidsavor (ninth, 16:59) and Luke Visser (10th, 17:10) also powered their way to top 10 positions. Dru Jones (17:17) and Gage Cordner (17:36) finished 12th and 13th, respectively for the Indians.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight today, and today I thought everybody stepped up,” Jones said. “All of our runners were huge in a big way. We knew we needed to get Sam and Eddie to break up (Poky’s) one-two punch, so they went second and third, and that was great to break up those two (Poky) kids. And then our third and fourth runners, Garrett and Dawson, beat their No. 3 runner, and then our fifth and sixth runners beat their fourth runner, and then our seventh runner beat their fifth. And so everybody contributed in their own way. The boys have finished second at the state meet the past two seasons and are hoping for the blue trophy this year but it will be on Pocatello’s home course so it will be another battle.”